The 37-year-old is also the mum of an 11-year-old daughter

Comedian Katherine Ryan gives birth just weeks after announcing pregnancy

Katherine Ryan has welcomed her second child.

The Irish-Canadian comedian announced her pregnancy on her podcast two weeks ago, and debuted her baby bump on Instagram for the first time last week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 37-year-old posed with her newborn baby and wrote: “I have a really good reason yesterday’s podcast was late.”

The presenter also shared a photo of her partner Bobby Kootstra holding the newborn while watching the Netherlands v Ukraine Euro 2020 football match, which took place on Sunday.

She wrote: “Eagerly arriving just before kickoff.”

Kathryn entered into a civil partnership with Bobby back in 2019.

She is also the mother of an eleven-year-old daughter named Violet from a previously relationship.