Comedian Barry Humphries dies aged 89

Barry Humphries has died aged 89.

The comedian, who was also known by his stage name Dame Edna Everage, was hospitalised earlier this week due to complications from hip surgery.

The late 89-year-old passed away at Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital surrounded by his family.

Barry’s family said in a statement: “He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.”

“With over ​70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.”

​”His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted. Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of ​a​​​​rt in all its forms.​”

“He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives. The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Barry since his death was announced.

Australian Prime Minist Anthony Albanese said: “For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone. But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry.”

“A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift. May he rest in peace.”

Elsewhere, fans have paid tribute to the legendary comedian.

Piers Morgan tweeted: “RIP Barry Humphries, 89. One of the funniest people I’ve ever met. A wondrously intelligent, entertaining, daring, provocative, mischievous comedy genius. As hilarious in private as he was as the iconic Dame Edna. What a life, what a character. Thanks for all the laughs, Barry.”

Ricky Gervais said: “Farewell, Barry Humphries, you Comedy genius.”

Meanwhile Rylan Clark penned: “Seeing all the Barry Humphries clips is just so warming. What a genuine genius. Such a sad loss.”