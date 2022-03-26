Coldplay’s Chris Martin dedicates emotional performance to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Chris Martin dedicated an emotional performance of Coldplay’s hit song Everglow to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins following the news of his death on Friday.

The 50-year-old was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Columbia, where the rock band were due to play at a festival.

Speaking to the crowd during a concert in Monterrey, Mexico, Chris struggled to hold back tears as he paid tribute to the late musician.

Coldplay dedicating Everglow to Taylor hawkins of Foo fighters💔pic.twitter.com/qqa4BWBjHD — Percy 🍂 (@humanheart___) March 26, 2022

The Coldplay frontman said: “We heard that a friend of ours in a great, great band called the Foo Fighters has passed away.”

“We weren’t sure whether to talk about it in this concert but feel like we have to because they’re out friends and we care about them and we feel like we should send love to the Foo Fighters.”

“We all knew Taylor, their drummer, who was a beautiful, beautiful man, and so we’re going to play this song for The Foo Fighters and for him, this is called Everglow,” he said, before wiping away a tear.

Coldplay – Everglow (Taylor hawkins tribute) // Full song pic.twitter.com/cTrt6AxuhS — Percy 🍂 (@humanheart___) March 26, 2022

Taylor’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed, but many in the music industry have been left devastated over his passing.

In a statement on Friday, his bandmates Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee said: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.”

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

His death was announced after the band pulled out of performing at Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia.

On March 25, festival organisers said: “It is with a broken heart that we are here to tell you some very sad news, due to a very serious medical situation, Foo Fighters will not be able to perform tonight and have canceled the rest of their South American tour.”

Taylor joined the legendary rock band in 1997, after original drummer William Goldsmith left the group.