Cody Simpson goes official with new girlfriend – 4 months after his split from Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson has debuted his new girlfriend, just four months after splitting from Miley Cyrus.

The singer posed for his first photo with his new model girlfriend Marloes Stevens on Instagram, sharing an array of intimate New Year’s Eve pictures.

The two can be seen posed in each others arms, in Cody’s home in L.A., as they rung in the New Year together.

The photo was shared on Cody’s mum Angie Simpson’s official Instagram page.

“Swipe as Twas a magical day 🎄,” she captioned the post.

Up until now there was no confirmation that the two were dating, however, the pair were recently spotted around LA together, sparking romance rumours.

The new relationship with Marloes doesn’t come long after his split with Hannah Montana star, Miley, after their intense relationship fizzled out less than five months ago.

Despite Miley’s claims that the two are still friends, it appears that both singers have recently unfollowed each other.