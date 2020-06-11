Coachella officially cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic

The festival was originally postponed until later this year

Coachella and Stagecoach have officially been cancelled, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both festivals, which are put on by the company Goldenvoice, were originally postponed until later this year – but those plans have since been scrapped.

Public health officer Cameron Kaiser signed the order to cancel the popular festivals on Wednesday, citing concerns of a possible spike in COVID-19 cases.

In a press release, he said: “I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall.”

“In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter.”

“Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward,” he wrote.

“These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community.”