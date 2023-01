Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child together.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, are also parents to two sons – Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and Rowan, 4.

Their rep confirmed Claire’s pregnancy to PEOPLE magazine on Sunday.

Claire, 43, and Hugh, 47, met while filming Evening in 2006. The couple got engaged three years later in 2009, and tied the knot in France in September that same year.