Cindy Morgan best known for her breakout role in Caddyshack has died aged 69

Cindy Morgan, who is best known for her breakout role in Caddyshack, has sadly died at the age of 69.

The actress played bombshell Lacy Underall, alongside Chevy Chase and Bill Murray in the American sports comedy film.

The 69-year-old also had a hit role in Tron and her other credits include appearances on The Larry Sanders Show, Amazing Stories, The Love Boat, The Fall Guy and Vegas and Matlock, among others.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed her death to TMZ on Saturday, noting that she had died in the area.

A representative for the county later confirmed to the outlet that the actress had died of natural causes.

It’s unclear exactly when she died, it may have been several days before her body was discovered on December 30.

Cindy’s body was found in her bedroom after police were called to her home by her roommate, who noticed a foul odour coming from her bedroom, and having not being able to get a hold of the actress.

The actress had just returned home from a trip and was last seen alive by her roommate on December 19.

Although an ongoing investigation is underway, there is reportedly no foul play suspected.

In her later years, Cindy appeared in several short films and worked as a voice over artist for video games.

Her last film role was in 2011 in Empty Sky and her last television appearance was in a 1994 episode of Under Suspicion.

Outside of acting, she was passionate about her philanthropic work with veterans of the U.S. Military from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

She helped alleviate the financial hardship felt by those who had been called to serve in war.

She also worked to raise funds for the Illinois Family Relief Fund, which helps the families of National Guard members, reservists and those on active duty.