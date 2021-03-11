Christine Quinn slams her Selling Sunset co-stars for ‘not supporting’ her pregnancy

Christine Quinn has slammed her Selling Sunset co-stars for not supporting her pregnancy announcement.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old confirmed she’s expected a baby with her husband Christian Richard by showing off her baby bump in a photoshoot for PEOPLE.

The reality star posted the sweet photos on Instagram, alongside the caption: “I’m going to be a mommy! My heart is already bursting with love and gratitude for this little life inside me.”

“I’m humbled, awestruck, and inspired. It’s already a feeling like no other that I’ve ever experienced, and all I can think about is how we can be the best parents possible.”

“I know becoming a mother will change me for the better, and I can’t wait to experience this next chapter together as a family… Thank you, everyone, for loving and supporting us during this magical time. Sending so much love,” she added.

Christine’s co-star Maya Vander commented under the post: “😍😍😍😍🔥”

However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that no other cast members from Selling Sunset commented under the photo.

The mum-to-be has since slammed her co-stars for not publicly congratulating her.

In a video posted on TikTok, Christine searched for likes and comments from the Selling Sunset cast, to the song ‘Loyal’ by Chris Brown.

The star searched for Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, and Chrishell Stause’s names in her likes, but none of them appeared.

In response to Christine’s TikTok video, Mary told Distractify: “I believe she has all three of us blocked anyway.”

“She likes to stir up trouble. I’m not going to fall into her ‘I don’t like your pictures’ [narrative]. We’re blocked from her.”

Mary also insisted she left Christine a voicemail to congratulate her.