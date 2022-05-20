Christine Quinn reacts to Chrishell Stause’s new romance with rapper G Flip

Christine Quinn has reacted to Chrishell Stause’s new romance with rapper G Flip.

The Selling Sunset star confirmed her romance with the Australian musician, who uses they/them pronouns, during the reunion special earlier this month.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked: “What’s your reaction to Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s break-up and her announcing that she is seeing 27-year-old singer G Flip?”

Christine replied: “Not surprised. Great storyline. But her nails are still long so I don’t know.”

Chrishell struck up a romance with the non-binary rapper while filming a music video earlier this year.

Speaking on the Selling Sunset reunion special, the 40-year-old said: “You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life. Recently I met someone who is in a different place in their life as well…”

“I’ve been spending a lot of time with someone who is very important to me, they’re called G Flip, they’re non-binary so they go by they/them.”

“They’re an extremely talented musician and it all started because I was going to be in their video.”

Chrishell, who split from Jason Oppenheim last year because he does not want to have children, said she still wants to start a family and is open to adoption.

On May 10, the real-estate agent posted a video addressing fans who find her sexuality “confusing”.

In a video shared to Instagram, Chrishell explained more about their relationship to give some “context because at this point some of you are confused”.

She captioned the clip: “For those that are open to learning (you’re awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies.”

“These two things are often confused. There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding.”