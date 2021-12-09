Christina Ricci and husband Mark Hampton welcome their first child together

Christina Ricci and her husband Mark Hampton have welcomed their first child together.

The actress, who is best known for her roles in the films Caspar and The Addams Family, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet video of her newborn daughter.

She captioned the post: “Baby Cleo is here ♥️ we are so in love with her ♥️ also she has the most incredible dad imaginable 💕♥️”

Mark also shared a photo of baby Cleo to his Instagram, writing: “My heart has exploded. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we’re all resting after such an eventful morning..”

“Welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

In another post, he wrote: “So in love with you cleopatra Ricci hampton. @riccigrams making the most beautiful babies. 🥰🥰❤️❤️”

Christina announced her pregnancy in August and just two months later, she got married to Mark.

The 41-year-old started dating the hairdresser after her divorce from her ex-husband James Heerdegen last year.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2013, two years after they met on the set of her TV series ‘Pan Am’, and share a 7-year-old son together named Freddie.

Christina was granted a restraining order against her ex-husband earlier this year, after accusing him of assaulting her on multiple occasions – allegations he has firmly denied.