Chrissy Teigen thanks Khloe Kardashian for helping her get through ‘intense grief’

Chrissy Teigen has thanked Khloe Kardashian for helping her get through “intense grief”.

Back in October, the former model announced that she and her husband John Legend had sadly lost their baby boy Jack, just days after she was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

The 35-year-old has been candid about her grieving process on social media, and opened up to her followers on Sunday about how a gift from Khloe helped her “remember joy” again.

Sharing a clip of some flowers the KUWTK star sent for her birthday last month, Chrissy explained: “I had a really special and amazing birthday.”

“I got these flowers from Khloe, and they made me so happy I just stared at them all day.

“I don’t know if she knows how much the beauty of these, looking at these every day, spiralled into thinking about how transformative a period it was, the days surrounding 35.

“I woke up. The intense grief and physical pain was gone. My brain was back and my bonessssss, I’m telling you, my bones came back,” she added.

“I will never forget this period in time and these flowers, I want to make them forever remembered as puuuuuure joy and love i want to just…share.”

“It has to be made into something, something. A cuff where every time I reach for something I can remember joy.

“To remember this joy and all the…the crazy. I dunno. A vibe. Also I am not high!! I am sober. Just thinking. Lol. Love you guys.”

Commenting on the post, Khloe wrote: “I love you! I’m about to cry!!! I’m so happy this brought a smile and tranquility to you.

“So many people love and adore you! Your soul is spectacularly special! From my experience, flowers are healing. I adore you! I love you! ✨♥️”

The news comes after Chrissy opened up about the “brutal and mentally painful” couple of months following Jack’s death.

The mother-of-two wrote: “when I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful bitches of a couple months.”

“But I refuse to not find humour in both the rage-fits and the outfits.

“I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realised the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time.”

“I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise john will dry me off.

“Anyhow the point is, f*ck, I think it’s happening ” she concluded the post.