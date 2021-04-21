Chrissy Teigen opens up about her friendship with Meghan Markle: ‘She’s been so kind’

The Duchess of Sussex reached out to Chrissy last year

Chrissy Teigen opens up about her friendship with Meghan Markle: ‘She’s been...

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her friendship with Meghan Markle.

The 35-year-old has revealed the Duchess of Sussex reached out to her last year, after the loss of her baby son Jack.

Back in October, Chrissy and her husband John Legend announced that they had sadly lost their third child, just days after she was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

Months before their devastating loss, Meghan suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage after she fell pregnant for the second time with her husband Prince Harry.

Speaking on the Watch What Happens Live! after show on Tuesday night, Chrissy told Andy Cohen: “Yeah, she’s been so kind to me ever since we connected.”

“She had written me about baby Jack and loss…. but yeah she is really wonderful and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is.”

Chrissy continued: “That’s why you look at everything and you’re like ‘My god, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?’ When it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are.”

The mother-of-two also confirmed she spoke to Meghan after her and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

When Andy asked if Meghan had shared any “extra tea” during their conversation, Chrissy said: “No. I think she’s been very honest [and] open.”

“I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning. So no I didn’t get any extra.”