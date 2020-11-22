Chrissy Teigen opens up about experiencing ‘the hardest four days of her life’

The former model and her husband John Legend sadly lost their baby son last month

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about experiencing “the hardest four days of her life”.

Last month, the former model announced that she and her husband John Legend had sadly lost their baby boy Jack, just days after she was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

The 34-year-old took a social media break following the loss, before returning with an emotional essay about the “incredibly deep sadness” she was experiencing.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Chrissy shared a sweet photo cuddling her mother and her daughter Luna, writing: “one day I will tell you the recent story of the hardest 4 days of my life. for now, here’s me needing my mommy.”

In a devastating Instagram post, Chrissy announced the loss of Jack by sharing photos of her and John mourning in hospital.