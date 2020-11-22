Chrissy Teigen opens up about experiencing ‘the hardest four days of her life’

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about experiencing “the hardest four days of her life”.
Last month, the former model announced that she and her husband John Legend had sadly lost their baby boy Jack, just days after she was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.
The 34-year-old took a social media break following the loss, before returning with an emotional essay about the “incredibly deep sadness” she was experiencing.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Chrissy shared a sweet photo cuddling her mother and her daughter Luna, writing: “one day I will tell you the recent story of the hardest 4 days of my life. for now, here’s me needing my mommy.”
In a devastating Instagram post, Chrissy announced the loss of Jack by sharing photos of her and John mourning in hospital.
She wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”
“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.”
“But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”
Chrissy continued: “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”
“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”
“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.”
“But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she added.