Chrissy Teigen hits out at ‘brutal’ comments after sharing she had a ‘life-saving’ abortion

Chrissy Teigen has hit out at “brutal” comments after sharing that she had a “life-saving abortion” back in 2020.

In October 2020, the model and TV star announced the loss of her and John Legend’s third child Jack following “so many [pregnancy] complications”.

The 36-year-old has since explained that she made the “difficult decision” to terminate her pregnancy at 20 weeks, after coming to terms with the fact that her baby “had absolutely no chance” of survival.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Chrissy shared screenshots of some of the “brutal” comments that had been made after her revelation.

One comment read: “She’s such a drama queen,” while another said: “Just trying to stay relevant. She should move on from this. We are tired.”

A third read: “Well we already gave you a pity party so what to do w/ this information?”

Addressing the nasty comments, Chrissy wrote: “I knew this would happen, and honestly, I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though.”

The model went on to dub the comments “brutal”.

Speaking at the A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit in LA earlier this week, Chrissy told the crowd: “Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heart-breaking decisions.”

“It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.”

I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though. pic.twitter.com/jCm8GH835V — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2022

Chrissy continued: “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance.”

“And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Chrissy said the realisation came amid the Supreme Court’s shock decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, which protected the right to an abortion in the US.

The 36-year-old explained: “I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way. I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage.”

“And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

The couple previously stated that Jack had tragically passed away as a result of complications caused by partial placental abruption – which is when the placenta detaches from the womb depriving the baby of oxygen and causing heavy bleeding in the mother.

Chrissy is currently expecting her fourth child with John.

The couple are already parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.

At the time of baby Jack’s tragic passing, Chrissy wrote on Instagram: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.”

“But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

“To our Jack,” Chrissy continued. “I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.”

“But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”