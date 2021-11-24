Chrissy Teigen hits back at criticism after getting an eyebrow transplant

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Chrissy Teigen has hit back at criticism after getting an eyebrow transplant.

The former model recently underwent the procedure, and opened up about it with her Instagram followers.

But many took to Twitter to slam the cookbook author for posting about a pricey cosmetic procedure.

One person tweeted: “chrissy tiegen got an EYEBROW TRANSPLANT Y’ALL 💀💀💀💀 people have way too much money lmao.”

Another wrote: “The world is going to hell in a hand basket but thank heaven that Chrissy Teigen was able to transplant her eyebrows!”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Chrissy shared a screenshot of an article that included some of the online criticism.

The 35-year-old wrote: “WHY are people so f***ing riled up over any little thing I do? You’re gonna give yourselves a heart attack.”

