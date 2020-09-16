Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son defaces their wedding photo as anniversary gift

The former model had a surprising reaction to the scribbled over snap

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son defaces their wedding photo as anniversary...

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son gave the couple a very creative anniversary present – as he scribbled over one of their wedding photos.

The couple’s two-year-old son Miles marked his parents seven-year wedding anniversary in a special way, deciding to colour them in with green marker.

Taking to Instagram to share a video of the toddler’s artwork, Chrissy had a surprising reaction to the newly designed photo – admitting: “I love it so much.”

In the sweet clip, Miles tells his mother: “I painted mommy”, to which Chrissy bursts out laughing.

“I love it,” she told her son, “Thank you so much.”

Fans took to the comment section to praise Chrissy for her reaction, with one follower writing: “How can you even get mad…😂😂💜”.

A second user wrote: “Omg, you’re a far more patient mommy than I”, while a third added: “I ❤️ your reaction.”

Chrissy and John tied the knot back in 2013, and share two children, Miles and his 4-year-old sister Luna.

The couple recently announced that they were expecting their child together, sharing the news subtly in John’s latest music video for his song Wild.

At the end of the video, John can be seen holding Chrissy as she rests her hands on her growing baby bump.

