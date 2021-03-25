Chrissy Teigen admits trolling and online bullying ‘weighs on her’ – after quitting Twitter

"I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me..."

Chrissy Teigen has admitted trolling and online bullying “weighs on her”, as she explained her decision to quit Twitter.

The cookbook author deleted her account on Wednesday, after revealing she was feeling “deeply bruised” by the negativity on the social media platform.

Taking to Instagram today, the former model shared a snap of her deactivated account, and opened up about her decision to leave.

She wrote: “It’s true! The platform no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu.”

“But I want to say that this is absolutely NOT twitter’s fault – I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, any honestly, it’s not the bullying!! You guys have no idea how much they’ve reached out and worked with my team and me personally.”

“It’s not the platform. It’s not the ‘bullying’. And it’s not the trolls. The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It’s just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me.”

“I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over. Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Announcing her decision to quit Twitter, Chrissy wrote: “Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it’s time for me to say goodbye.”

“This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something,” the former model explained.

Ad

“My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap-back girl but I’m just not.” “My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!” “I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention.” “For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised,” Chrissy admitted. “I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here. God I have said f***** up s*** and killed myself over it as much as you killed me.” “But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out that negativity. I’m just a sensitive s**t, okay!? I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you.”