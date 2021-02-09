Chrissy Teigen admits she’s still coming to terms with her ‘unimaginable’ pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen has admitted she’s still coming to terms with her “unimaginable” pregnancy loss.

Back in October, the cookbook author and her husband John Legend announced that they had sadly lost their third child, just days after she was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

The former model appeared on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she was praised for being “super brave” for sharing the “raw” photos from the hospital of her and John mourning the loss.

The 35-year-old said: “Looking at those pictures now, it seems like so long ago. And also, of course, everything was such a blur.”

“Even thinking back to it now, I am still in therapy about it and I’m still coming to terms with it.”

“I have maternity clothes, and there are things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month. So it’s just hard because he would’ve been born this week, so you look at those things and you have these constant reminders.” “But being Thai and being raised in a house that’s so open about loss, I think it was really helpful because I see that it can be a beautiful thing,” Chrissy explained. “It was a really transformative thing for me and in a way it really saved me, because I don’t think that I would’ve discovered therapy and then sobriety and this path of feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person.” “Of course you don’t ever imagine it happening to you — I think that was the crazy part for me is, ‘I hear these stories about other people. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen to me.’ So when it does, you’re just so shocked.”

"You think about all the people that go through it in silence and you get really sad for them. Ours was so public, so so many people were so supportive."

“You really gain this incredible amount of empathy. And I really, somehow, think I’m a better person now. And I just have the best support system ever,” she added.

“You really don’t know the meaning of the word ‘unimaginable’ until something like that happens to you, because it’s really something that you read about and see with other people.”

“And then afterwards, there’s such a spiral of things you could’ve done differently and you start to get really tough on yourself. But what you learn through it about yourself is such a wild, incredible thing, and this week, we’re thinking about [Jack] especially.”

Chrissy admitted seeing how her children Luna and Miles have dealt with the loss has been “so beautiful”. “It’s been so beautiful to see my kids, the way they talk about him. We’ll be going to the beach or something and they’ll say, ‘Is baby Jack with us right now? Do you think he’s up in the clouds?'” “It’s just so beautiful and so sweet,” she added.