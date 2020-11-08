Chrishell Stause’s DWTS partner denies affair rumours – after wife accuses him of ‘ongoing infidelity’

Gleb Savchenko announced he and his wife were splitting after 14 years of marriage

Gleb Savchenko has denied rumours he had an affair with his Dancing With The Stars’ partner Chrishell Stause, after his wife accused him of “ongoing infidelity”.

On Friday, the professional dancer announced his split from wife Elena Samodanova on Instagram, after 14 years of marriage.

Following news of the split, Elena told People magazine that her trust in her husband was “irrevocably broken”, accusing him of having “multiple affairs”.

“Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart,” she told the publication.

Responding to Elena’s claims in a statement obtained by the publication, Gleb addressed the rumours about his relationship with Chrishell.

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumours go unaddressed,” he said.

“My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split.”

“Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage,” he continued.

“This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing. It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private.

“I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”

The news comes after Chrishell quickly shut down claims she and Gleb had an affair in a statement posted on her Instagram Story.

Chrishell wrote: “I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumours to swirl about my personal life.”

“Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone,” she continued, referring to her divorce from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley.

“As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more.”

“I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time,” she added.

Gleb and Elena share two daughters – Olivia, 9, and Zlata, 3.