Chrishell Stause slams ongoing rumours she’s secretly dating her DWTS partner

The Selling Sunset star was romantically linked to Gleb Savchenko - after he split from his wife

Chrishell Stause has slammed ongoing rumours she’s secretly dating her Dancing With The Stars partner Gleb Savchenko.

Earlier this month, the professional dancer announced his split from Elena Samodanova, after 14 years of marriage.

After the news hit headlines, rumours started to swirl about Chrishell and Gleb’s relationship, as they grew close while filming DWTS.

Chrishell has repeatedly denied rumours they had an affair, and the Selling Sunset star has admitted the speculation is “really annoying”.

Speaking on E!’s Daily Pop, she said: “I feel like it really is annoying because it’s one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not.”

“It does get annoying. I get it, I’ve been on soaps. You have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you’re on the dance floor. People misinterpret that.”

The 39-year-old also joked she asked Gleb to “stay away from her” at the DWTS finale because of the rumours.

“I was like, ‘Stay away from me. Social distance! Blame it on COVID,'” she laughed.

The news comes after Gleb was forced to deny claims they had an affair.

In a statement, he said: “While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed.”

“My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split.”

“Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing,” he added.