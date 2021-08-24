Chrishell Stause reveals she kept her relationship with Jason Oppenheim private for MONTHS

The couple went public with their romance in July

Chrishell Stause reveals she kept her relationship with Jason Oppenheim private for...

Chrishell Stause has revealed she kept her relationship with Jason Oppenheim private for months.

The Selling Sunset star went public with her new romance last month, following her split from Keo Motsepe.

In a new interview with E! News, the realtor turned reality star revealed she actually started dating the Oppenheim Group co-founder back in May.

She told the publication: “It’s just one of those things. You don’t want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is.”

“We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it.”

“We made it to a point where we’re really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it’s all good,” Chrishell added. Opening up about his relationship with Chrishell for the first time last month, Jason told E!: “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship.” “I care about her deeply and we are very happy together,” he added.