Chrishell Stause responds to rumours she’s engaged to G Flip

Chrishell Stause has responded to rumours she’s engaged to G Flip.

The Selling Sunset star struck up a romance with the Australian musician, who uses they/them pronouns, while filming the music video earlier this year.

The 40-year-old was spotted wearing a ring on that finger over the weekend, sparking engagement speculation.

However, Chrishell’s rep told Us Weekly: “They are in fact not engaged.”

They added that the jewellery “is just a ring and nothing else.”

Chrishell was joined by a host of her Selling Sunset co-stars for a surprise birthday party over the weekend, ahead of her 41st birthday on Thursday.

Chrishell confirmed her romance with G Flip during the Selling Sunset season five reunion special.

The 40-year-old said: “You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life. Recently I met someone who is in a different place in their life as well…”

“I’ve been spending a lot of time with someone who is very important to me, they’re called G Flip, they’re non-binary so they go by they/them.”

“They’re an extremely talented musician and it all started because I was going to be in their video.”

Chrishell, who split from Jason Oppenheim last year because he does not want to have children, said she still wants to start a family and is open to adoption.