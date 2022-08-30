Chris Rock reveals he turned down hosting the Oscars 2023 after Will Smith slap

Chris Rock has revealed he turned down hosting the Oscars 2023 after he was sensationally slapped by Will Smith earlier this year.

The comedian was presenting the award for Best Documentary at the Oscars back in March when he made a joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith – who suffers from alopecia.

Referring to Jada’s buzzcut, Chris said, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” prompting the actress to roll her eyes.

After Chris made the joke, Will stormed onto the stage, slapped Chris across the face and warned him: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

The situation caused uproar at the time, and Will was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars and all Academy events for 10 years after the incident.

Chris was performing stand-up comedy in Phoenix, Arizona when he revealed he had declined to return to host the Oscars 2023.

The comedian, who previously hosted the Oscars in 2005 and 2016, likened returning to the Dolby Theatre as returning to a crime scene.

Chris said that asking him to return would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant,” where she had been dining before she and Ron Goldman were brutally murdered back in 1994.

The comedian also revealed he had been asked to do a Super Bowl advert, but turned that down as well.

“He’s bigger than me. The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith,” Chris told the audience.