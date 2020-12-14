The couple welcomed their first child in August

Chris Pratt shares first look at his and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s newborn daughter

Chris Pratt has shared a first look at his newborn daughter, as he paid a sweet tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The couple welcomed their first child together back in August, a baby girl named Lyla Maria.

The Hollywood actor and his wife kept their pregnancy private, with the news breaking in April that they were expecting.

Celebrating Katherine’s 31st birthday on Sunday, Chris shared a previously unseen pregnancy snap of his wife, as well as a photo of her cradling their baby – who’s face was blocked out with a Santa sticker.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday Sweetie! You have brought so much light into my life. I’m so glad to be home with you and Lyla.

“You’re a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend. The world is brighter with you in it.

“I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you.”

The new parents tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California last summer.

After welcoming Lyla, the couple shared the news on Instagram, with Chris writing: “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

“We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”