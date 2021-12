Chris Noth dropped from TV series after sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth has been dropped from the CBS series The Equalizer, following allegations he sexually assaulted three different women.

The 67-year-old played William Bishop in the crime drama, alongside Queen Latifah.

In a statement, CBS and Universal TV confirmed the actor will feature in one more episode of the series that was already filmed, but won’t shoot any future episodes.

They told Deadline: “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of ‘The Equalizer,’ effective immediately.”

Last week, two women – who do not know each other – alleged Chris sexually assaulted them in separate incidents in 2004 and 2015 in an article published by The Hollywood Reporter.

The women – using the pseudonyms Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31 – said recent promotions of the Sex And The City’s sequel ‘And Just Like That…’ stirred up painful memories.

The women say the incidents occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015, respectively.

The actor, 67, has vehemently denied the allegations, saying: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.”

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women,” he added.

On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that a 30-year-old tech executive claimed Chris sexually assaulted her in 2010 at a New York City restaurant while she worked as a hostess and lounge singer.

The third woman has claimed she was 18 years old at the time.

The actor’s rep told NBC News in a statement: “The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction.” “Chris has no knowledge of who this individual is and, as stated yesterday, has and would never cross that line.”

Since the allegations emerged, Chris has also been dropped by his talent agent.

The actor’s former SATC co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthina Nixon and Kristin Davis, have also commended the women for speaking out in a joint statement.

Last week, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that there was, as of yet, no investigation into the sexual assault allegations.

Chris married his wife Tara Wilson in 2012. The couple met in 2001 – three years before the first alleged assault – and have two sons together, Keats and Orion.