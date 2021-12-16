Chris Noth denies sexual assaulting two women

Chris Noth has denied sexually assaulting two women, after claims were made to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor’s two accusers – who do not know each other – are alleging the attacks took place on separate occasions in his homes in Los Angeles and New York.

In a statement, the Sex and the City star denied the claims, saying he had consensual sex with the women.

The Mr Big actor said: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.”

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women,” he added.

The women – using the pseudonyms Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31 – said recent promotions of the Sex And The City’s sequel ‘And Just Like That…’ stirred up painful memories.

The women say the incidents occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015, respectively.

Chris married his wife Tara Wilson in 2012.

The couple met in 2001 – three years before the first alleged assault – and have two sons together, Keats and Orion.