Chris Hemsworth shares touching tribute to wife Elsa Pataky on 10 year anniversary

The couple tied the knot back in 2010 less than a year after they first met

Chris Hemsworth has shared a touching tribute to his wife Elsa Pataky, to mark their 10-year wedding anniversary.

The Australian actor started dating the Spanish actress in early 2010, and they tied the knot just a few months later in December.

Taking to Instagram on Christmas Eve, the 37-year-old shared multiple of him and his wife.

Chris captioned the post: “10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!”

 

On her own Instagram account, Elsa shared a topless photo of Chris standing next to their Christmas tree.

The 44-year-old captioned the post: “Santa brought me a Thor action figure for Christmas.”

Chris and Elsa tied the knot in December 2010, and they’ve since welcomed three children – India Rose, 8, and 6-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha.

 

