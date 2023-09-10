Chris Evans marries girlfriend Alba Baptista in intimate ceremony

Chris Evans has married his girlfriend Alba Baptista in an intimate ceremony.

The Captain America actor, 42, first sparked romance rumours with the 26-year-old in November 2022.

According to Page Six, the couple said “I do” in front of their family and friends in Massachusetts on Saturday.

The wedding guest list reportedly included some Chris’ Marvel co-stars – including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

In 2020, Alba made her English-language acting debut in Netflix’s Warrior Nun.

Last year, the actress starred as Natasha in Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris.

The 26-year-old impressively speaks five languages – including English, Portuguese, Spanish, French and German.