Chris Evans has been named 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive

People Magazine have named Chris Evans as this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.

The 41-year-old actor made the cover of the publication’s latest edition following an online vote which crowned him the title winner.

The Captain America star told the outlet: “My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

"It's something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say 'I remember then…'" the Boston native added of his new title. "I'm lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity." The first recipient of the 'Sexiest Man Alive' honour was given to actor Mel Gibson back in 1985. In recent years, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds and Pierce Brosnan have all received the title.