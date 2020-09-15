Chris Evans admits he’s ’embarrassed’ – after he accidentally shared NSFW photo

The actor shared an x-rated photo on his Instagram Story over the weekend

Chris Evans has admitted he’s ’embarrassed’ – after he accidentally shared an NSFW photo on social media.

Over the weekend, the Hollywood actor started trending on Twitter – after he accidentally posted an x-rated photo of his privates on his Instagram Story.

Chris has since addressed the awkward mishap during an interview on the Tamron Hall Show.

After he was questioned about the incident, the Captain America star joked: “Something happened this weekend?”

Chris continued: “It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments…”

“It’s embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches. I have fantastic fans who came to my support.”

Chris spoke out about the mishap after he hilariously addressed the incident by encouraging his followers to vote in the upcoming US election.

On Monday, the actor tweeted: “Now that I have your attention 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.