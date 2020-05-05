Chloe Sevigny welcomes first child

Chloe Sevigny has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic.

According to the actress’ rep, the 45-year-old gave birth over the weekend, and mother and baby are both “happy and healthy”.

The news comes just days after Chloe said her baby was “due any second” in a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloë Sevigny (@chloessevigny) on Apr 29, 2020 at 8:26am PDT

Chloe has been dating Sinisa, who works as an art gallery director, for over a year.

News of her pregnancy broke back in January, when she was spotted showing off her growing baby bump in NYC.

