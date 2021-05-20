Cher announces biopic from the producers of Mamma Mia

The film will be based on her incredible life and career

Cher has announced that Universal Pictures are working on a biopic about her life and career.

The 75-year-old confirmed the exciting news on social media today.

The untitled project will be written by her “dear friend” Eric Roth, and produced by Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman – who are best known for their work on the Mamma Mia films.

Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING.

THEYY PRODUCED

BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,&

MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT👻🎂‼️

FORREST GUMP

A STAR IS BORN

SUSPECT

TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS — Cher (@cher) May 19, 2021

In a statement, Judy said: “Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true-life odyssey to the big screen.”

“One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher’s larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth, and vision. Her unparalleled success in music film and tv has inspired generations.”

“We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences.”

Cher has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

She’s also enjoyed a successful acting career, and has even won an Oscar for her role in the 1987 movie Moonstruck.