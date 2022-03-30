Ad
Cheetah Girls star announces the birth of her second child

The Cheetah Girls Movie
Cheetah Girls star Kiely Williams has welcomed her second child with husband Brandon Cox.

The former Disney star, 35, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news, posting a cute photo of their new daughter.

She captioned the post with the name of their newborn child: “Archer.”

Kiely’s longtime friend and former Cheetah Girls bandmate Sabrina Ryan commented on the post: “There she is!! Gorgeous little Archer!!! 😍❤️🙌 Love you so much baby girl!”

Producer Carlos King also commented: “Beautiful 😍😍”

Kiely jokingly wrote back to Carlos: “See, I can produce too😂😂😂”

The singer and her husband Brandon got married in December 2016 and also share their daughter, Rowan, 4, who was born in March 2018.

 

Isabelle Durso

