Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx lead celebrities attending George Floyd’s funeral

Celebrities, including Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum, have shown their support for the black lives matter movement, by attending the funeral of George Floyd.

The A-listers were seen in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, alongside Floyd’s close friends and family members. Over 2,000 people are said to have attended.

George, 46, died at the hands of the police, after they received a report that he was using counterfeit money in a shop. An officer was filmed pressing his knee into his neck for more than eight minutes, and did not remove it, despite pleas from George that he couldn’t breathe.

26/#GeorgeFloyd niece Brooklyn Williams speaks at his funeral, sparking applause, “When has America been great? This is not just murder, but a hate crime…America, it is time for a change.” — Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) June 9, 2020

The death of the unarmed black man has caused protests all over the world, with many celebrities and influencers using their platforms to support the movement.

A service on Tuesday was held at the Fountain of Praise church and Hollywood stars Jamie and Channing were seen in attendance.

Floyd’s body will be buried in Pearland, a town outside of Houston, next to his mother’s grave.

Prior to the service, CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the importance of a funeral service for George.

“I often think when you lose a loved one, you really can’t begin to grieve and mourn until they are buried,” she said. “There are so many things you have to do to prepare for this service. I think, for them, this is a new step for what they’re going to have to do.”