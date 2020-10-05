Chadwick Boseman’s brothers reveal the late star’s heartbreaking last words

Chadwick Boseman’s brothers have revealed the heartbreaking last words of the late star.

The Black Panther actor tragically passed away in August following a private battle with colon cancer, sending shock waves across the globe.

Kevin and Derrick Boseman spoke to The New York Times about the loss of their brother, where they shared the final words they heard from the beloved star – revealing he wanted his battle to be over.

Derrick said Chadwick said to him the day before he passed: “Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game.”

“When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God heal him, God save him,’ to ‘God, let your will be done.’,” Derrick added, “And the next day he passed away.”

Chadwick was just 43-year-old when he died.

Netflix recently shared a first look at the last role Chadwick played before he passed, as he starred alongside Viola Davis in a big-screen adaptation of the award-winning 1982 play Black Bottom.

Denzel Washington produced the film, while George C Wolfe directed the upcoming movie exploring racial tensions in 1920s Chicago.