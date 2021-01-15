Céline Dion shares emotional tribute to late husband – five years after his death

The talent manager passed away back in 2016

Céline Dion shares emotional tribute to late husband – five years after...

Céline Dion has honoured her late husband, René Angélil, on the fifth anniversary of his death.

The talent manager died just days before his 74th birthday in 2016, following a battle with throat cancer.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a sweet photo of them holding hands, as she shared how much she misses her late husband.

She captioned the post: “René, it’s been 5 years already… There’s not one day that we don’t think about you.”

“We’re reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us.”

She continued: “And we pray that you’ll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times.”

Céline signed the sweet message from her whole family, writing: “You are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you, Celine, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy xx…”

In the comment section, fans sent love to the legendary singer.

One fan wrote: “He was an incredible man and we miss him. much love to you and your family dear Celine.”

Another commented: “I love you. Thinking of you today and every day. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Céline and René were married for 22 years, and the couple shared three sons – René-Charles, 19, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 10.

The couple began their romance in Dublin, when Céline won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1988.