Celebrities impersonate Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian as they recreate hilarious KUWTK moment

A host of celebrities have impersonated Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian – as they recreated a hilarious moment from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

During the latest episode of KUWTK, Kylie was filmed getting pretty tipsy during a night out in Palm Springs.

At one stage, the 23-year-old started singing: “I’m gonna get wasted, I just finished a cold cup of 42, and I’m about to go for my second one. Kourtney, what the f*** are you on?”

The scene then cut to Kourtney saying: “I don’t know what’s going on, so I’m just appreciating my bread.”

A number of famous faces have since recreated the scene, including Kylie’s pal Bella Hadid.

The model is currently celebrating her 24th birthday on vacation, and recreated the scene as she took shots with friends at a bar.

Kylie commented under the post, “🤣🤣🤣 iconic,” and Khloe Kardashian also wrote: “HHahahahahaha i am dead.”

Bella wasn’t the only celebrity to recreate the funny scene, as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reenacted the same clip for a TikTok video.

Finding the new TikTok trend hilarious, Kylie also shared Joe and Sophie’s video on her Instagram Story.

