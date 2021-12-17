Cause of death revealed for Astroworld festival victims

Officials have revealed the cause of death of 10 people that died following a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival last month.

According to a Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences report, which was obtained by E! News, all 10 victims died from compression asphyxia.

The medical examiner ruled their deaths as accidental, and ruled out homicide, or death caused by another person, in all 10 cases.

The victims, aged between 9 and 27 years old, tragically died following a crowd crush at the concert, which also injured 300 people.

Travis Scott and the organisers of the festival are currently facing multiple lawsuits from family members of the deceased, and fans that were injured.

The news comes after the rapper broke his silence on the tragedy in an interview with Charlamagne tha God last week.

During the interview, Travis vowed to “never” let anything like the events of the fatal festival happen again.