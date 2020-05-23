Cardi B unveils MASSIVE new back tattoo

The rapper's new ink took "several months" to complete

Cardi B has unveiled a massive new tattoo, which begins at the top of her back and ends on her thigh.

The colourful inking took months to complete, but the rapper has revealed she’s delighted with the result.

Taking to Instagram, Cardi showed off her new tattoo as she modelled a Fashion Nova bikini.

The mother-of-one also shared a close up video of the inking on her Instagram Story, and told fans: “Okay guys! Soooo here it is!”

“It took me several months but I’m finally finished. This is my back tattoo!”

“It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh. Thank you @jamie_schene.”

Cardi’s ink was tatted by Jamie Schene, who said it took 60+ hours to complete.

Taking to Instagram, Jamie wrote: “Thank you @iamcardib! 60+ hours, more than 10 cities, it was an awesome project and a crazy experience. Thanks for your dedication, strength, and hospitality.”

