Cardi B lands first leading role in upcoming comedy

The rapper made her acting debut in Hustlers back in 2019

Cardi B has landed her first leading role in Paramount’s upcoming film ‘Assisted Living’.

According to Variety, the rapper will play a small-time crook named Amber, who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong.

On the run from the cops and her former crew, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look — her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

Reacting to the news on social media, Cardi tweeted: “Work & life is about to become 10x harder but I’m overwhelmed with happiness. When you have opportunities in your hands TAKE THEM ALL!”

Paramount Pictures also tweeted: “We’re excited @IAmCardiB’s first lead movie role is WAP = Working At Paramount!”

The news comes after Cardi made her feature film debut in Hustlers back in 2019.

The 28-year-old had a small role in the crime drama, which starred Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart.