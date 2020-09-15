The rapper reportedly began the divorce proceedings in court today

Cardi B files for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage

Cardi B has reportedly filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage.

The rappers share one child together, a daughter named Kulture who they welcomed in 2018.

According to legal records in Fulton County Superior Court, the WAP rapper began the divorce proceedings at a court today.

Hollywood Unlocked, who broke the story, claimed Georgia court officers confirmed the filing.

The news comes days after Cardi posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram story, saying: “Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time,” along with the caption, “it’s time .”

The couple secretly got married in 2017, before splitting later that year following allegations of infidelity.

Appearing on the cover of Vogue’s January 2020 cover with their daughter Kulture, Cardi spoke openly about forgiving Offset after a cheating scandal.

“When me and my husband got into our issues, you know, he cheated and everything, and I decided to stay with him and work together with him,” Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar explained.

“My thing is, everybody on social media acts like relationships is perfect, and that’s crazy to me,” she said.

The 27-year-old said women portray their relationships as perfect online, despite underlying issues.

“I’m around so many women, and there’s always a woman talking about how she loves her man, but her man is not financially stable, or she has a problem with his mom, or the sex is not as good anymore.”

“Everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness.”

The rapper revealed that she sought help from priests, as well as praying to work things out with her husband.

Splitting just a year after tying the knot, the couple soon reunited to work through their marital issues.

“I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us.”

“And we just came to an understanding like bro, it’s really us against the world. He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most.”

Following their 2018 split, Offset made a very public gesture to Cardi – begging her to take him back in front of a crowd she was performing for.

Making a surprise appearance, Offset joined the stage with bouquet of flowers and huge signs, made out of roses, which read: “Take me back Cardi”.

A DJ introduced Offset, as he told the crowd to “make some noise”, while the mother-of-one looked shocked on front of thousands of fans.

“I just wanna tell you I’m sorry, in person, in front of the world. Whatever I gotta do to show you I love you,” the rapper told Cardi.

CARDI B MADE OFFSET LOOK LIKE A FOOL LMAO pic.twitter.com/v4JPYLHVKU — emily (@nunezemilyy) December 16, 2018

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.