Cardi B explains why she’s back with Offset – one month after filing for divorce

The couple reunited over the weekend - as they celebrated Cardi's birthday

Cardi B has explained why she’s back with Offset, one month after filing for divorce.

Last weekend, the rapper rekindled her relationship with the Migos star, after he gifted her a brand new Rolls Royce at her birthday party.

Their reconciliation came just weeks after she described their marriage as “irretrievably broken” in court documents, as she filed for divorce in Atlanta.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Cardi said: “Listen y’all, I’m just a crazy b****. You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media? That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man.”

“So when people be saying I be doing s*** for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy b****.”

“One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n**** up… I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d***.”

Cardi continued: “People been saying that I took him back like I’m materialistic. I do like material things, I like material things and everything, but I just didn’t… What do you want me to do? The n**** gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? Like no.”

“And I really wanted some d*** for my birthday,” she added.