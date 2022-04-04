Cardi B deletes Twitter after backlash for not attending the 2022 GRAMMYs

Cardi B has deleted her Twitter account, after receiving backlash for not attending the 2022 GRAMMYs.

The rapper’s song ‘Up’ was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the awards show, which took place in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Before her account was deactivated, Cardi tweeted: “I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f**kin dumbass fan base.”

“You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all though [sic] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f**k ?”

“When the f**k I hinted I was going ? just f**kin stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself,” she continued.

In another tweet, Cardi called her haters “so f**king dumb” and said that she really does not like them.

“SUCK MY D**K,” the 29-year-old tweeted just before deleting her account.

Cardi’s rant came after she received cruel messages about her two children, whom she shares with husband Offset.

One troll tweeted: “I bet yo son wouldnt like for you to be on your ass while teasing us fans and not ever dropping music,” to which Cardi harshly responded, “I hope your moms die.”

Another troll wrote: “@iamcardib do you kiss your @utistic child with that mouth?” and Cardi hit back with: “None of my kids are autistic…don’t project wat u got on my kids the f–k.”

The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star and Migos member Offset share a 3-year-old daughter Kulture and a son, whom they welcomed in September 2021.