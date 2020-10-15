Cardi B admits she was in BED with estranged husband Offset when she accidentally posted explicit photo

The rapper has sparked rumours she's reunited with her husband

Cardi B admits she was in BED with estranged husband Offset when...

Cardi B has admitted she was in bed with her estranged husband Offset when she accidentally posted a nude photo on her Instagram Story.

In the midst of her 28th birthday celebrations, the rapper shared an NSFW photo of her breasts on social media over the weekend.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Cardi explained that she was in bed with Offset when she thought her top lip looked swollen, and went to take a picture of it to show him.

She said: “I’m taking the f***ing picture, and then I f***ing press and I see that it’s loading and I’m like ‘Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture’s loading!'”

Cardi panicked and turned her phone off, but the photo had already been posted on Instagram.

Cardi said: “By the time I turned my phone on and deleted that s**t, everybody and their mom saw. They were all over the internet.”

The rapper’s latest confession has fuelled rumours she’s reunited with her estranged hubby.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset last month, but the Migos star tried to win her back over the weekend by gifting her a brand new Rolls Royce at her star-studded birthday party.