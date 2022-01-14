Cardi B admits she felt ‘extremely suicidal’ over YouTuber’s ‘offensive’ allegations

Cardi B has tearfully admitted she felt “extremely suicidal”, after a YouTuber allegedly spread “false” rumours about her.

In March 2019, the rapper filed a libel lawsuit against YouTuber Latasha Kebe, also known as Tasha K.

The 29-year-old alleged Tasha made “highly offensive” claims that she cheated on her husband Offset, had herpes and HPV, worked as a prostitute, and used cocaine.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Cardi alleged that Tasha used her social media to “spread malicious rumours, slanderous assertions, and false information about celebrities” for financial gain.

The Bodak Yellow singer testified in court on January 13, and said Tasha’s allegations made her feel “helpless”.

“I felt extremely suicidal,” Cardi told the court. “Only an evil person could do that s**t.”

The mother-of-two also claimed she suffered from fatigue, anxiety, weight loss and migraines as a result of the allegations.

Elsewhere in her testimony, Cardi told jurors that said she had never felt suicidal before, and eventually decided to see a therapist due to the distress caused.

The trial has been adjourned until next Tuesday, January 18.