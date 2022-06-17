Camila Cabello sparks romance rumours with well-known businessman

Camila Cabello has sparked rumours she’s dating businessman Austin Kevitch.

The Havana singer was spotted walking with Austin, who is the CEO of a dating app called Lox Club, in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

In photos published by Page Six, the pair looked smitten as they could be seen laughing in several paparazzi snaps, while out on a stroll.

Camila reportedly met the 30-year-old through her Cinderella co-star Nicholas Galitzine.

It’s understood Nicholas and Austin are related, as back in 2018 the businessman congratulated the actor on landing the lead role in the movie.

In a post that was shared at the time, Austin wrote: “@nicholasgalitzine making Lexi, Laura, Geoffrey, grandma Yaya, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY ME a proud family for raising such a charming little make-believe prince!!!”

Camila’s rumoured new romance comes after her high profile split from Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, whom she dated for two years.

Shawn and Camila met backstage while supporting Austin Mahone back in 2014, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2019.

Announcing the news of their split in November, the couple shared a joint statement on their Instagram Stories, which read: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”