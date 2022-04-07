Camila Cabello reveals she went to therapy after ‘painful’ Shawn Mendes split

Camila Cabello has revealed that she started therapy after going through “tough times” following her break-up with Shawn Mendes.

The Canadian singer and the ex-Fifth Harmony star announced their split in November 2021, after two years together.

In an interview with E! News’ Justin Sylvester on the April 6 episode of Daily Pop, Camila opened up about her struggles with anxiety and how therapy became a helpful solution.

She said: “My life was so bad and so painful that I was like, ‘If you tell me that eating s**t off the ground will make me feel better, I will do it.’ I was like, ‘Yes, of course, therapy. All of it.'”

“There was a time where my anxiety felt so bad, I was like, ‘I don’t feel like I can go in the studio. I don’t feel like I can work. I don’t know.'”

“And so, the only way for me to go to work every day was to be honest and be myself. And if I didn’t go to work and was just waiting for myself to feel better before I did that…it’s just a paralyzing feeling.”

The pop star, whose third studio album Familia drops on April 8, said she feels nervous about opening up about her struggles on her new album.

She said: “I just felt so vulnerable. It was so hard to talk about those things. It was the first time I talked about those things that I’d only ever talked to my mom and my therapist about.”

Shawn and Camila met backstage while supporting Austin Mahone on tour in 2014, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2019.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Shawn admitted the couple had discussed getting engaged, describing Camila as his “forever person”.

But just a few months later, the Señorita singers announced their split in a joint statement shared to their Instagram Stories.

They wrote at the time: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”