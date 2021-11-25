Camila Cabello puts her Hollywood Hills home on the market following split from Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello has put her Hollywood Hills home on the market following her split from Shawn Mendes.

The Havana singer announced her split from Shawn last week, after over two years together.

Days later, the 24-year-old put her LA mansion on the market, and it is being listed for $3.95 million.

The 3,579-square-foot home brings a taste of the Mediterranean with its walled garden and wrought-iron gate, arches and brightly tiled fireplace surrounds. The garden features a saltwater pool, an outdoor fireplace, and a grilling and dining area.

The four-bedroom, four-bath home was built in 1977 with all 21st-century updates while still retaining its original charm.

It has a complete recording studio with professional equipment and a vocal booth.

It comes after a source told E! News that Shawn was the one who initiated the breakup.

The insider said Camila was “very upset over the split” but “agreed” it was for the best.

“It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy,” the source continued.

“She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now. The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends.”

Shawn, 23, and Camila, 24, announced their split last Wednesday in a joint statement shared on social media.

They wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”