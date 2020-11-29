Camila Cabello gets candid about relationship with Shawn Mendes: ‘It’s not as simple as it looks’

The singer shared an honest post about the "ugly" parts of their relationship

Camila Cabello gets candid about relationship with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello has gotten candid about her relationship with Shawn Mendes in an honest post.

The singers first met backstage while supporting Austin Mahone back in 2014, with their relationship turning romantic last year.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared on Saturday, Camila opened up about the “ugly and uncomfortable” parts of their relationship that fans do not see.

The 23-year-old wrote: “I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy.”

“It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos. When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you.

“I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself,” the former Fifth Harmony star confessed.

“It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. Sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol.

“But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness, to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday.”

Camila continued: “It’s so instinctive for us to love, even if our minds try to protect us from it sometimes, but our nature as humans is to love. And to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with.

“And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection. I’m all for being vulnerable on social media because I think only the neatness and perfection of life is shown on here; and that can make us all feel extra lonely and weird!

“So raise your glass to the messiness and weirdness of being human and the miracle. And the easiness. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

Taking to the comment section, actress Lily Collins wrote: “This is so beautiful and special and true. Love it. And I know exactly what you mean. You guys are so sweet 💖”

Lewis Hamilton commented: “Love you guys together🙏🏾🖤🖤”, while singer Becky G wrote: “❤️ This is beautiful.”

The news comes after Shawn recently admitted that every song he wrote was about Camila.