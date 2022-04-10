Camila Cabello confirms new song is about her fallout with Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello has confirmed her new song is about her fallout with Fifth Harmony.

The popular girl group was formed in 2012 on the American version of the X Factor, and was comprised of Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Camila.

Camila left the band in 2016, and her former bandmates claimed they had been informed of her departure via her representatives.

The band officially split in 2018 as they all went on to follow Camila’s lead and pursue solo careers.

Speaking to Reuters about her new album Familia, Camila revealed the song ‘Physcofreak’ featuring Willow Smith is about her departure from the girl group.

In the song Camila sings: “Everybody says they miss the old me / I been on this ride since I was 15 / I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down.”

The Cuban born singer told the outlet that the lyrics refer to her former band members and the struggles she’s faced since the band formed.

Camila said: “That song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up, like, my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry.”

The Havana singer also revealed that she occasionally talks to her former bandmates, and that it’s all positive between them.

“We have been, like, supportive of each other through, like, DMs and stuff,” she told the news agency. “I’m, like, in a really good place with them.”